Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.00

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.46), with a volume of 432386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.44).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $269.08 million and a PE ratio of 14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.65.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 47,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63). Also, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($142,067.88).

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)