Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 124,291 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 107,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

Warrior Gold

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Goodfish-Kirana project that comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units, as well as 28-patented claims covering 3,418 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

