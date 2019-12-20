Waterstone Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $521.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSBF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

