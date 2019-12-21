Waves (WAVES) Price Tops $0.89

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a market cap of $90.01 million and approximately $111.33 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00012448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Indodax and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022628 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,657,534 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, COSS, Binance, Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Exmo, BCEX, Gate.io, Liqui, Coinrail, Tidex, OKEx, Bittrex, Indodax, Bitbns and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.