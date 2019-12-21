Wavesbet (WBET) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $131,748.00 and $41,082.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.