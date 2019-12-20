Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.55.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,147 shares of company stock worth $3,610,823 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

