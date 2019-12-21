Wedbush Weighs in on Purple Innovation Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $7.89 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 over the last 90 days. 78.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

