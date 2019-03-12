Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UniCredit (UNCFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UniCredit (OTCMKTS: UNCFF):

12/12/2019 – UniCredit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/9/2019 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

12/3/2019 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2019 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/12/2019 – UniCredit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/11/2019 – UniCredit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

UNCFF opened at $14.80 on Friday. UniCredit SpA has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

