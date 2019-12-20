Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Construction Partners (ROAD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) recently:

12/13/2019 – Construction Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

12/11/2019 – Construction Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $17.25 to $18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Construction Partners had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Construction Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Construction Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – Construction Partners is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Construction Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2019 – Construction Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2019 – Construction Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

11/1/2019 – Construction Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $912.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95. Construction Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $12,930,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

