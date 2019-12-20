Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN):

12/20/2019 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

12/19/2019 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2019 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/7/2019 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

