Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns Top pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,614.29 ($21.24).

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,527.50 ($20.09) on Wednesday. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($16.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,442.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,443.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,018.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

