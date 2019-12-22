Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Cut to Sell at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.10.

NYSE:WFC opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 245,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

