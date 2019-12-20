Wells Fargo & Co Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $52.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSX. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.01.

BSX opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,329.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,634 shares of company stock worth $9,788,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

