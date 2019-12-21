Wells Fargo & Co Raises Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an equal rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 699,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,645. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $794.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 307,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 582,641 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rev Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rev Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

