Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.86%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

