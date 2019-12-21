Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GS. Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.46.

NYSE GS opened at $228.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.48. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $232.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.28 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 296.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?