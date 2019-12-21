Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

