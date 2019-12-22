Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wood & Company reissued an average rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Welltower has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

