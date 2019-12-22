West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up C$1.17 on Friday, hitting C$58.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.74. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$43.93 and a twelve month high of C$80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.43.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.63) by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFT. Raymond James set a C$76.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

