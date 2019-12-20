Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. SunTrust Banks cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Shares of WLK traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,569. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

