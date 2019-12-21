WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.12 million and $247.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX, HitBTC and Liqui.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Liqui, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.