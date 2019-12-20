Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WHLR stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.76, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 5.62% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.