Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 247.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. 939,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

