Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 247.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

