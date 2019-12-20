Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.99

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and traded as low as $6.89. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1,167 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.50% of Willamette Valley Vineyards as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

