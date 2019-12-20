Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to announce sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.04.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Williams Companies stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 277.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com