Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.80. 23,030,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,157,672. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 93,062 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

