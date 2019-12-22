Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLFC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

WLFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

WLFC stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

