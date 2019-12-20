win.win Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (TWINS)

win.win (CURRENCY:TWINS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, win.win has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. win.win has a market cap of $261,829.00 and $4.00 worth of win.win was traded on exchanges in the last day. One win.win coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitsane.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

win.win Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

win.win’s total supply is 3,682,558,048 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,291,687 coins. The official website for win.win is win.win. win.win’s official Twitter account is @TWINS_Coin.

Buying and Selling win.win

win.win can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as win.win directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire win.win should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase win.win using one of the exchanges listed above.