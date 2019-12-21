Wings 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83,255.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Wings has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $83,255.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit and IDEX. In the last week, Wings has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Liqui, Upbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.