Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

WGO traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 8,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

