Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

