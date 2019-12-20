Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has outperformed the industry over the past year. The recreational vehicle maker is riding on the strength of its acquisitions, including Grand Design and Chris-Craft. These buyouts bolstered the firm’s footprint and diversified the business, in turn aiding in top and bottom-line growth. In a bid to further boost its portfolio, Winnebago recently inked a deal with Newmar Corporation, which will add high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand lineup. However, the industry has started to show signs of a slowdown amid macroeconomic headwinds, with wholesale RV shipments projected to decline this year.Headwinds like rising input costs and sluggish demand may impact the near-term performance of Winnebago. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

WGO traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 110,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,887. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.6% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

