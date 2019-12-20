Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 3,957,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,753. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

