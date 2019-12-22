WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.38 ($3.12).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price (up previously from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

MRW opened at GBX 200.70 ($2.64) on Friday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

