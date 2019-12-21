WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $74.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the third quarter valued at $6,940,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 65.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 105,806 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

