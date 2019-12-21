Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Trading Up 0.7%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.72, approximately 2,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

