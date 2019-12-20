Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,193,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 756,976 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $33.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293,747 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 327,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

