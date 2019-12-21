Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $418,425.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,081,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.22 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 55.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 33.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?