Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WWD. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.75.

WWD opened at $119.22 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average is $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $26,743,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,980 shares of company stock worth $8,068,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

