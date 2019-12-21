World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WRLD. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut World Acceptance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.29. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $85.33 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 24.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

