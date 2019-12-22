Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $204,107.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $17,073,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 198,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 412.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 159,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,299,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

