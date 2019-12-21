WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

WPC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.51. 1,439,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.29. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $232,393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,547,000 after acquiring an additional 952,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,964,000 after acquiring an additional 813,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

