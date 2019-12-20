WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,313. WPP has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WPP by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in WPP by 20.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in WPP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPP (WPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com