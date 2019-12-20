WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPX. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

NYSE WPX opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

