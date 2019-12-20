WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) PT Raised to $16.00 at Mizuho

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

WPX has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?