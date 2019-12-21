X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.18, 15,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 363,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1281 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

