X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,693. X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

