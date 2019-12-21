XEL (XEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. XEL has a market capitalization of $368,868.00 and $13.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XEL has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About XEL

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.