Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Trading Up 4.6%

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), approximately 14,483,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142,127% from the average daily volume of 10,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XSG shares. FinnCap began coverage on Xeros Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Xeros Technology Group from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

About Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

